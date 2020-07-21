CANANDAIGUA — Owners of certain commercial properties in the city are now eligible for a state program that funds renewable energy projects for their buildings.
City Council passed a local law enabling it to partner with the New York State Energy Improvement Corp. to offer the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program, or C-PACE.
“It provides commercial property owners a unique mechanism to finance energy efficiency, renewable energy and other improvements,” city Manager John Goodwin said. “Eligible projects include heating or cooling systems, lighting, insulation, solar panels and other renewable energy projects.”
City officials said the program offers eligible commercial property owners the opportunity to spread project costs over a 20- to 30-year term and repay those expenses through a lien on the improved value of the property assessment, often with no upfront capital outlay. All projects would be financed entirely with private funds, allowing local lenders, national banks and C-PACE capital providers an opportunity to finance projects.
Eligible commercial properties include office buildings, hotels, retail, agriculture, non-profits, industrial buildings and multi-family properties with five or more units. Projects must be within city limits.
The benefit assessment lien is subordinate to municipal taxes, but takes precedence over other liens on the property, subject to mortgage holder agreement. When a property is sold, the C-PACE assessment stays with the property and transfers to the buyer to utilize.
The EIC administers C-PACE funding. The city has signed an agreement with EIC to make C-PACE financing available to clean energy projects on commercially owned properties. The property owner contacts participating capital providers or lenders after EIC qualifies the project according to C-PACE guidelines.
Property owners enter into a finance agreement with a lender, although consent from an existing mortgage holder is required. EIC records the property’s benefit assessment lien, administers all billing and collecting of the payments from the property owner, and submits an annual report to the city on the program.
For information about participating, building owners can visit eicpace.org or call (914) 302-7300, ext. 8105.