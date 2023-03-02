CANANDAIGUA — City Council may approve a redevelopment plan for the former Tom’s Mobil service station at 267 S.Main St. during tonight’s meeting.
As part of the plan, the city, which owns the former service station site through foreclosure, would sell the parcel to Rainaldi Brothers Inc. of Rochester for $1. The developer would be responsible for buying an adjacent parcel at 11 Saltonstall St. as part of the project. That parcel is privately owned.
The Rochester company plans to combine the two lots into one for the construction of a three-story, 9,000-square-foot multi-tenant building that exceeds the state energy code; has a maximum height of 57 feet, 6 inches; new utility connections; a rear parking area with charging stations for electric vehicles; landscaping; dark-sky compliant lighting; and new public sidewalks and landscape beds.
The old service station was demolished and cleared from the site, with underground gas tanks removed and a state-approved remediation plan completed. The motion before Council states “the redevelopment will improve the physical, social, environmental and economic conditions existing in the area by developing a currently vacant site and not involve the relocation of families and increase the value of the properties, resulting in a positive impact on property assessments and taxes.”
The Council’s Planning Committee voted last June 7 to approve a preliminary redevelopment plan submitted by Rainaldi. Council authorized Rainaldi officials to apply to the city Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Commission for the necessary redevelopment approvals. Those approvals were obtained, and Council approved a short Environmental Assessment Form.
Council will conduct a public hearing at 7 p.m. April 6 on the $1 sale to Rainaldi.
Two conditions attached to the city approval are that the redevelopment be completed within three years from the date of the property transfer and Rainaldi not apply for real estate, mortgage tax or sales tax exemptions for the project.
Thursday’s Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the Hurley Building. It will be live-streamed on Finger Lakes TV.