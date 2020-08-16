CANANDAIGUA _ A city police officer shot a man Saturday afternoon who allegedly was chasing a woman with a knife on Eastern Boulevard (Routes 5&20).
The Canandaigua Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls about 1:35 p.m. The first officer on the scene found a male suspect allegedly wielding a knife. The man was told to drop the knife but did not comply, police said, and advanced on the officer. The officer, who was not named, shot the suspect one time.
Additional CPD officers, along with Ontario County sheriff’s office personnel, administered first aid to the male, as well as a female victim who had been stabbed multiple times. The male and female were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
State police were called in to investigate the incident, with assistance from the sheriff’s office.
Members of Canandaigua EMS, the Canandaigua Fire Department, Mercy Flight, and Canandaigua Urgent Care/Thompson Health Center assisted with medical treatment at the scene.