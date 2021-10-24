CANANDAIGUA — A man crossing South Main Street, near Niagara Street, Saturday night is dead after the motorized scooter he was piloting was hit by a truck.
And, city police are searching for the truck that hit the man after the driver fled the scene.
Police said the accident happened about 6 p.m. Canandaigua PD said the disabled male was using a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a 1950s-model green Ford pickup truck.
The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he died from his injuries. Police have not yet identified the man, pending family notification.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on the truck or driver to contact Det. Sgt. P.J. Mastracy at (585) 337-2109 or PJM@canandaiguanewyork.gov. Police are reminding the public information can be given confidentially.