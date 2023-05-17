CANANDAIGUA — The city Police Department’s new Individuals with Disabilities Database is derived from real-world experiences of its officers, according to Police Chief Mathew Nielsen.
The service, which is available to city residents, is designed to provide police with as much information as possible when people with disabilities ranging from autism to dementia to mental health challenges wander from homes or their primary care providers. The minutes it takes for an officer to respond and gather pertinent information about vulnerable residents is crucial, Nielsen noted.
The database allows families that may experience such incidents to register pertinent information and photographs with the department that will be readily available for police responding to such calls.
The cases of two non-verbal children with autism convinced city police of the need for the database, Nielsen said. In one instance, police responded to a frantic call from a mother whose child had wandered away from their home with the family’s new puppy.
“While officers and firemen were scouring the surrounding areas, an observant neighbor called about a young child wandering around a swampy area with a puppy,” he explained. “The child was located and quickly reunited with their family.”
However, a few months later there was another incident involving a different non-verbal child with autism who was found wandering in the road.
“Officers and EMS were with the child for a quite a length of time because there was no way to determine who the child was or where he came from,” Nielsen explained. “Eventually the family was located and they were unaware that the child was able to leave the residence undetected. Combine these incidents with similar circumstances involving Alzheimer’s and dementia patients, (and) officers identified the need to have more information readily available to assist them in these types of investigations.”
According to Nielsen, officers trained in disability awareness brainstormed what information would be most useful to those responding to these calls.
“The concept of having this database with vital information available to the responding officers is simple, but if it provides officers with the ability to quickly spot the person as they respond to the call, or knowing where to start looking for the person, it increases our chances for the most favorable result,” he said.
Ryan Burba, director of program supports and services at The Arc Ontario, lauded the police department’s disabilities database.
“When it comes to supporting a family member in crisis or in an emergency with autism or related disability, family members and caregivers are the best advocates to know how to best work through a situation with their person,” she said. “Having a safety plan is one of the best things that a family can do for their loved one. It is best to do this proactively when everyone is calm and able to relay information appropriately to first responders. The more information that can be given to first responders about an individual’s communication, sensory needs, medical needs, behavioral needs and calming techniques, the faster and more successful our first responders will be in creating a safe, calm and positive outcome for your loved one. It is critical to take the time to have a safety plan, and we are lucky to have a police department in our area that has a database such as this.”
Those wishing to register a loved one in the database can stop by the Canandaigua Police Department and complete the Individuals with Disabilities Registration form. It is also on the Police Department’s website.
Email completed forms to Officer David Demchuk at DDD@canandaiguanewyork.gov, or drop them off at the Police Department, 21 Ontario St., during weekday business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.