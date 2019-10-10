CANANDAIGUA — City police are asking for the public's help as they investigate an assault Saturday night in the area of Chapin and Bemis streets.
Police Chief Stephen Hedworth said a female was hit several times with a baseball bat about 8:30 p.m. She suffered minor injuries.
The suspect was wearing dark-colored pants, a black hoodie, and a scarf covering the facial area. Police said the suspect fled on foot after the assault, heading south on Bemis Street.
Anyone who may have seen the incident, or has information on the case, is asked to contact Det. Brownell at (585) 396-5035 or jb@canandaiguanewyork.gov.