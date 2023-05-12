CANANDAIGUA — City police are looking into the origin of a suspicious package left at a West Avenue business Thursday night, resulting in a response by the Monroe County sheriff’s office bomb squad.
Police Chief Mathew Nielsen said his officers and the Canandaigua Fire Department responded to an area near the Dollar General shortly after 6 p.m. That came after a West Avenue business owner called 911 about an unexpected package arriving at the business.
Nielsen did not name the business.
“There were some unusual circumstances regarding the condition of the package, so as a precaution the area around the business was secured and the Monroe County bomb squad responded to evaluate the package,” Nielsen wrote in an email to the Times. “The package was determined to contain batteries that the business was not expecting from anyone. The origin of the package is still under investigation.”