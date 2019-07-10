CANANDAIGUA — As of Wednesday afternoon, city police were asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl who could be in the Geneva or Newark areas.
Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth said Chyann Hennigan was last seen about noon Tuesday near South Main Street in Canandaigua.
Hedworth said Chyann walked away from her foster guardian and could be in the Geneva area. Hedworth added that she was possibly in the Newark area Tuesday night.
Chyann is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, grey leggings and white Croc shoes.
Anyone with information on Chyann's whereabouts is urged to call the Canandaigua Police Department at (585) 396-5035 and speak to the on-duty supervisor.
