CANANDAIGUA — City Manager John Goodwin said city residents and residential property owners can use the town of Canandaigua bulk waste transfer station for free from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday for disposal of bulk refuse or personal household waste only.
The station is at 5440 Routes 5&20 west in the town of Canandaigua. The city contracts to utilize the town facility on the second and fourth Saturday of each month.
Acceptable items for disposal are household construction and demolition debris, roof shingles, drywall, stuffed chairs, couches or love seats, carpeting or padding up to 9-by-12 feet in size, twin mattresses or box springs, appliances, printers, stereos, radios and microwaves.
Other items that will be disposed of are batteries, aluminum windows with glass removed, push mowers and small quantities of clean used oil.
Unacceptable items are garbage or household waste; televisions and monitors; recyclable materials such as cardboard, glass and plastic; asbestos-containing waste; hazardous waste; closed containers; and liquid waste.
Residents and property owners should remain in their vehicle and allow city staff to remove the bulk waste. Transfer facility payment cards will not be required and no commercial waste in any form will be accepted.