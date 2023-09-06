CANANDAIGUA — The neighborhood hit hardest by the July 9 flooding was arguably West Gibson Street. The street runs over Sucker Brook, a major tributary through the city that empties into Canandaigua Lake.
Many residents of the street had to deal with major damage and disruption when flood waters overflowed the brook’s banks and seeped into their basements and ground floors. Many are still trying to put their homes and lives back together nearly two months later.
One of them is Maria Bucci, and she wants to celebrate the sense of community and solidarity of residents of West Gibson with a block party to honor their spirit and hard work.
Bucci has applied for a permit from the City Council for a block party on West Gibson from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 1. Council planned to act on her request at its meeting Tuesday night.
The party would take place between Park Avenue and North Pearl Street, the idea being to promote community and neighborhood bonding.
“Everyone who lives on West Gibson Street, from Park Avenue to North Pearl, has had a very difficult summer,” Bucci said. “The block party will give us an opportunity to visit, laugh, share a meal and have fun together. Neighborhoods that are well-bonded, where people know one another, are more resilient than others, especially in the face of a disaster. The July 9 flood, as hard as it was, brought us closer together. And, through this shared experience, we have developed new friendships and connections that will bind us forever and make us stronger.’’
The resolution Council considered asked that the $75 special-event application fee be waived, as requested by organizers, “due to financial constraints on many residents of West Gibson Street post flood.” No fees will be charged to attend, and no alcoholic beverages will be served or consumed on public property. The motion said organizers would follow any regulations imposed by the city manager and Police Department.
The city’s policies and procedures governing block parties requires a first-time event to have at least 60% of the residents sign a petition to have the street closed to traffic. All of the residents of the street to be closed must be notified in writing at least three weeks prior to the event.
Bucci submitted a petition signed by 23 residents of West Gibson Street, meeting the requirement.
The block party would feature food prepared by street residents, along with some yard games and possibly music. A 10-by-10-foot tent will be used.