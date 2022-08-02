CANANDAIGUA — City residents may get a “pay as you throw” garbage collection program — meaning the more trash an individual generates, the more that person will pay.
At tonight’s meeting, City Council’s planning committee, which is headed by At-Large Councilor Steve Uebbing, will discuss ways to prevent short- and long-term injuries to city sanitation workers from repetitive lifting of trash containers. A new system also is being proposed to reduce the overall amount of waste by implementing a pay-to-throw system and eliminating the existing solid waste collection fee with a fairer and more equitable fee.
So far, discussions this year have yielded these ideas:
• All single-family and two- to four-family dwellings would be issued a 64-gallon garbage toter and a 64- or 96-gallon recycling toter per dwelling.
• The use of garbage toters beyond the first one would involve a quarterly fee of $37.50 per quarter or $150 annually.
• Tax-exempt properties that elect to have the city collect their garbage would be charged from the first toter.
• All recycling toters will be free.
• Garbage placed outside a toter will not be collected.
• Prior to the distribution of all toters, property owners will be given a letter outlining the program and letting them know a postcard will be sent that allows them to make choices. The postcard will have a QR code linked to a website, the web address and an 800 number to call.
• Property owners would be able to request the number of garbage toters beyond the initial toters provided. They also will be able to choose a 64-gallon recycling toter instead of a 96-gallon recycling toter.
• If a property owner does not make decisions or selections, the property will be issued the number of toters in the initial proposal.
The cost to purchase new recycling and garbage toters and public engagement efforts is estimated at $467,000, which City Manager John Goodwin said could come from surplus funds.
Currently, the city collects trash weekly and recyclables every other week.
Residents supply their own garbage containers or toters. The city provided new 64- and 96-gallon recycling containers eight years ago, and Goodwin said they need to be replaced.
A fee is charged to any two-, three- or four-unit property, non-profits and churches of $160 annually for trash pickup. But there are exceptions, especially if units are vacant for a period of time. Then the fee is prorated. Bills are sent out around May 1.
For single-family homes, the solid waste fees are incorporated into the general city taxes, and the city does not provide or sell garbage toters.