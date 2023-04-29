CANANDAIGUA — After exploring every option in an effort to keep Braves as the city school district’s athletic nickname, officials have decided to choose a new moniker — possibly by the end of the school year in late June.
School officials sought approval — unsuccessfully — from a local Native American tribe, the Seneca Nation, to continue using the name. They also proposed changing the name from Braves to Brave, but that was rejected by state officials.
In an April 21 message to district residents, Superintendent of Schools Jamie Farr said it’s his understanding that no public school district in the state obtained tribal approval to retain their names or symbols.
“Therefore, we all must change,” he said.
At its April 18 meeting, the state Board of Regents voted unanimously to adopt final regulations regarding school mascots, prohibiting the use of Native American names for athletic teams.
“It has been clearly articulated in the state regulation that even an iteration of what our name and symbol once was will be declined by the Commissioner, based on our historical affiliation and appropriation with indigenous people’s imagery,” Farr said. “In other words, switching from Braves to Brave is unlikely to be approved. The statement from the State Education Department clearly further indicates even using a trace of a name that is no longer allowed to exist will not be approved by the NYSED.”
Farr said there were two changes of note from the original draft regulation.
One is that the approved regulation only prohibits staff and school officials from wearing apparel on school property displaying the former mascot, logo, symbol or name. The district would not have to monitor general community members from wearing such apparel on school grounds.
Also, the approved regulation clarified that schools can have indigenous people’s imagery if it is used for educational purposes. Farr said this means the artistic depiction of the Creation Story at the primary-elementary school foyer, used in teaching kindergartners, can remain.
Farr said the district will take these steps in the coming weeks to deal with the issue:
• A series of surveys of the school staff, students, families, community members and alumni will be circulated. Farr said these surveys will be used to guide the district’s work in its final determination for a school name, mascot and symbol.
• The Board of Education, as required by the new state regulation, will pass a resolution committing to changing the school nickname and symbol by the end of the 2024-25 school year.
• The stakeholder committee will meet to review the regulation and guidance document, when made available, to discuss and understand its contents. The committee also will review and discuss all survey results and help interpret the results and determine a final course of action.
Farr said the survey results will be shared publicly. A timeline of work will be placed on the district website at https://www.canandaiguaschools.org/district/news/symbol-forum.
“Admittedly, a speedy decision and direction on this matter for our community is certainly desirable for many, including myself,” Farr said. “We must remain thoughtful and thorough as we are quite literally making a decision that will help define our school community for generations. When we frame it in this manner, it is a unique and special opportunity.
“We, collectively, have an important job to do together. I have confidence that we will rise to the occasion and conclude with something we can be proud of.”
Last year, the Waterloo school district changed its nickname from Indians to Tigers, while retaining the school colors of orange and black.
The other area schools with Native American nicknames:
Romulus
Romulus superintendent Martin Rotz said the process of transitioning to a new name has been underway since last May.
“We knew this was going to happen, so we began removing American Indian images wherever we could,” Rotz said. “The board will meet soon with our attorney to review the SED letter on the new regulation and decide on forming a committee to research the issue and reach out to the community on a name change. We will develop a work plan to have this done before the end of the 2024-25 school year or quicker.
“I envision a process similar to what Waterloo did,” he continued. “There will likely be some resistance, but there hasn’t been a major outcry. There is a tradition involved, but we also realize there will be no exceptions to the new regulation. We have already made numerous changes to logos, signs, digital documents, team uniforms, apparel and messaging as far back as 2013. Based on these final adopted regulations, we will be changing our mascot from Warriors to a different name to comply with the state mandate.”
Rotz urged residents to “be on the lookout” for opportunities to participate in a collaborative community process to select the new mascot between now and next school year. He said funds will not need to be added to the proposed 2023-24 school budget to accomplish these changes.
Red Jacket
Manchester-Shortsville Superintendent of Schools Charlene Dehn said the Board of Regents prohibition of Native American names was “predictable” and school officials have maintained the school’s Red Jacket name, but stopped purchasing team uniforms and equipment with the team name “Indians.”
Dehn said it wasn’t clear whether the district would be required to change the name of the schools from Red Jacket, noting that Chief Sagoyewatha took the name Red Jacket after the red coats worn during the American Revolution.
“Since our schools are named after Chief Red Jacket, I reached out to the New York State Mascot Advisory Group for clarification on the issue,” Dehn said.
David Frank from the state Office of Education Policy replied, saying “we see no connection per se to the Red Jacket and applaud the district working to retire the mascot and consider other changes to the name if any link to indigenous people exists now or has in the past.”
“I am pleased to share that we will not be required to change our school name,” Dehn said. “The Mascot Advisory Group has determined that our school’s Red Jacket name is not an indigenous symbol as is refers to the British red coats during the American Revolution.”
However, she reiterated that the district’s usage of Indians as a nickname will end.
She urged the community to get involved in a process to consider a new mascot next year.
“While this change may be emotional for many, there is an exciting opportunity to honor other significant aspects of the Manchester-Shortsville communties,” she said.