CANANDAIGUA — St. Mary’s Catholic School, one of the first Catholic schools in the region and in the state, is celebrating its 170th anniversary this year.
To observe the occasion, the school’s Advisory Council will host an alumni event Nov. 30.
Principal Lisa Milano will conduct tours of the school at 4 p.m. for alumni and other visitors. At 5 p.m., there will be a Mass at St. Mary’s Church, with current St. Mary’s School students serving as greeters and in other roles. A multi-generation school family will be part of the Mass too.
A reception for alumni and their families will follow in handicapped-accessible Dougherty Hall. Coffee and cake will be served and memorabilia and yearbooks on display.
The school was located in various places until the original school building at 16 W. Gibson St. was completed in 1880. An addition was constructed in 1910, and a third addition that completed the current structure was finished in 1957.
Its peak enrollment was 550 students in the mid-1960s. Today, the school has nearly 200 students in grades K-8.
St. Mary’s one of three Catholic schools remaining in the four-county area. The others are St. Francis-St. Stephen School in Geneva and St. Michael School in Penn Yan. Schools in Newark, Waterloo, Seneca Falls and Clyde have closed.
For more information on the school’s history, visit www.stmaryscanandaigua.org/school-history. For details on the anniversary event, or to RSVP for the reception, email sms.cdga.alumni@gmail.com.