CANANDAIGUA — Property owners in the city school district with an assessment of $100,000, and having basic STAR savings, will pay about $58 more in school taxes this year if the proposed 2022-23 budget is adopted by voters May 17.
The school board is submitting an $83.2 million budget to voters, a 4.9% increase over the current budget. The amount to be raised by taxes is up 3.19% this year, or $1.5 million.
In a message that appeared in the district’s May newsletter, school board president Jeanie Grimm said the main reason for the budget increase is the cost of healthcare insurance for district employees.
The budget for employee benefits is projected to increase by $1.97 million, or 9.7%, district officials said. Other major increases are debt service, up $1.1 million, and employee salaries, up 1.8%.
In addition to the budget, voters will decide the fate of a proposition authorizing the purchase of seven 74-passenger school buses and a 64-passenger wheelchair bus at a total cost of $1.06 million. The transportation vehicle reserve fund would cover $545,000 of the cost, with the rest borrowed or taken from fund balance.
Voters also will decide if Wood Library will get an allotment of $844,250 for the 2022-23 school year.
Incumbent Jennifer Schneider and newcomer Jennifer Tessendorf are running for two open seats on the school board. Each carries a five-year term.
For those residents living in the city of Canandaigua, town of Canandaigua election districts 1-3, and the towns of East Bloomfield, Farmington, Gorham and Hopewell will vote at the Primary-Elementary School gym.
Residents in the town of Canandaigua election districts 4-7 and the towns of Bristol and South Bristol will cast their ballots at the Cheshire Fire Hall.