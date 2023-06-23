CANANDAIGUA — A decision on a new school nickname to replace the Canandaigua Braves will be made in September.
School district officials had planned on making a decision, based on several community surveys, before the end of June.
But School Superintendent Jamie Farr said the most recent survey, which ended Wednesday, will not be the final one. Survey respondents were asked to select their three favorites names from a list of seven that includes Bears, Cardinals, Coyotes, Gray Wolves, Lake Hawks, Waves and just Canandaigua alone.
“We will be doing the final survey in September. We want to make sure students were in school so we can ensure they vote since we place so much value on their voices in this matter,” Farr said. “After all, they will be the ones who will become whatever is decided.”
The Canandaigua district, along with others in the state, are required by the State Education Department to stop using nicknames associated with Native Americans.
In 2022, the Waterloo Indians became the Waterloo Tigers. The Red Jacket Indians and Romulus Warriors are also names that are in the process of changing.