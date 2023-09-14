CANANDAIGUA — The longtime school nickname of Braves already is being phased out in the Canandaigua district, with a decision on a new nickname expected in October.
The Braves name is being dropped to comply with a state Education Department mandate that names and images with Native American references be phased out by June 2024.
During the last school year, Canandaigua City School District officials sought suggestions for new nicknames and issued several surveys to whittle that number to seven. The remaining options: Bears, Cardinals, Coyotes, Gray Wolves, Lake Hawks, Wave, and Canandaigua by itself.
Superintendent of Schools Jamie Farr said Monday that a final survey will be sent to district residents, staff, alumni, community members, and students for a vote on three finalists. The name with the most votes will be recommended to the school board as the new moniker.
It is not known how long Canandaigua school teams have been called Braves. Canandaigua Academy is the oldest high school in the state and the eighth oldest in the country. Founded in 1791 as an all-boys academy, it became a co-educational public high school for grades 9-12 in 1900.
The school has been named one of the 1,500 top high schools in the country by Newsweek magazine. It has been called one of the best high schools in the Greater Rochester Area and one of the 50 best high schools in upstate New York.
Canandaigua Academy has been named a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education, and its 2022 graduation rate was 91%.