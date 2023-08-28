CANANDAIGUA — The city has applied to the state Department of Environmental Conservation for a new surface discharge permit for its Saltonstall Street wastewater treatment plant.
If given final approval after a period of public comment, the five-year renewal would allow the city to upgrade its sludge process by converting the anaerobic digesters to storage nitrification/denitrification reactors and a ThermAir aerobic reactor. The conversion to the upgraded reactors would allow the city to convert sludge to Class A biosolids, possibly making it eligible for land application as a fertilizer rather than being sent to the Ontario County Landfill for disposal.
The current 6.5-million-gallons-per-day treatment plant consists of preliminary treatment of wastewater via bar screen, mechanical screens, grit separator and an equalization tank. Primary treatment is by primary clarifiers and secondary treatment is by rotating biological contractors and secondary clarifiers, concluding with disinfection by chlorine contact tanks. The sludge is thickened in gravity thickeners, anaerobically digested, de-watered with a belt filter press, and hauled to the landfill.
Changes to the proposed permit renewal and modifications include:
• New monitoring requirements for daily maximum flow, total copper, lead, cyanide and free cyanide.
• New limitations on seasonal daily maximum Carbonaceous Biological Oxygen Demand, ammonia concentration, total residual chlorine, 12-month rolling average for mercury and phenolic compound concentrations.
• Discontinued limitations for Ultimate Oxygen Demand, Dissolved Oxygen, CBOD seven-day average between June 1 and October 31 and total Kjeldahl Nitrogen.
• An updated sample frequency for settleable solids, pH and temperature.
• Updated Whole Effluent Toxicity action levels.
• Addition of a storm water pollution prevention requirements section.
• Updated schedule of compliance to add new requirements on CBOD, ammonia and phenolic compounds and to remove compliance actions for adding disinfection units.
• Additional submission requirements in a new schedule of submittals.
The DEC has prepared a draft permit and made a tentative determination, subject to public comment or other information, to approve an existing discharge of treated sewage through an outfall to the Class C Canandaigua Feeder Outlet Canal from the treatment plant.
DEC officials said the application received a full technical review and the agency proposes to issue the permit for a full, five-year term.
Filed application documents and draft permits are available for inspection during normal business hours at the DEC Region 8 office in Avon. An appointment to view the documents is recommended by contacting Scott Feindel at 585-226-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.
Requests for a legislative hearing or comments on the project must be submitted to Feindel by Sept. 22. Comments through postal mail should be addressed to Feindel at DEC Region 8 office, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414.