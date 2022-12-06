CANANDAIGUA — A local man accused of slashing another man’s throat with a knife faces a felony assault charge.
David Labarr, 66, was charged Saturday by city police with first-degree assault.
Canandaigua Police Department Chief Mathew Nielsen said the incident happened about 8:30 p.m. Friday at a Saltonstall Street residence. Labarr is accused of stabbing another man, touching off a fight that included the throat slashing.
Nielsen said the man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment due to the severity of the wounds. Labarr also was injured in the fight.
“The injuries are the result of the fight with the victim and are not related to any use of force by the police,” Nielsen said of Labarr’s injuries. “The male victim is expected to survive and recover from his injuries.”
Other charges against Labarr are pending.
Nielsen said the victim had a stay-away court order of protection against Labarr, meaning Labarr was supposed to stay away from the victim and residence.
Labarr was taken to the county jail for arraignment. He was remanded in lieu of unspecified bail.
Ontario County sheriff’s deputies, Canandaigua Fire Department, and Canandaigua Emergency Squad also responded.