CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Landfill is expected to reach capacity and stop accepting trash in 2028. That projection is based on current volume of solid waste being accepted at the 389-acre facility on Routes 5&20 in the town of Seneca.
A group formed in 2018, the Climate Smart Canandaigua Task Force, believes a concerted effort to recycle more and reduce solid waste could extend the life of the landfill.
Citing some of its activities to date, task force chairman Thomas Lyon said that “during these interactions, one thing continued to ring true: residents of the city of Canandaigua want, and are willing to, make environmentally responsible choices. They just need information to do so. Perhaps the most environmentally responsible choice each resident can make that will have the greatest impact are decisions made around waste disposal.”
Maria Bucci, Erich and Lauren Dittmar, Chris Glattly, former Mayor Ellen Polimeni, Dave Poteet, Suzi van der Sterre, Ryan Wilmer, and City Councilor Karen White also are members of the task force.
Construction of the last approved waste cell at the landfill is nearly complete, and it’s expected to be full around the time the management contract with Casella Waste Systems expires in 2028.
“That expectation, however, is based on a projection using data on current waste disposal habits,” Lyon noted. “The task force believes that with the right information, our community can impact those timelines.”
The task force has produced a refrigerator magnet showing what materials should be recycled and a pamphlet covering the wide variety of services offered by the Canandaigua transfer station and ideas for responsible waste disposal. Some of the their recommendations:
Electronics
The transfer station at 5440 Routes 5&20 in the town of Canandaigua is open to city residents from 1-4 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month.
At no charge, the transfer station will accept for recycling telephones, cell phones, stereos, radios, speakers, computer towers, desktop printers, laptops, MP3 players, iPods, tablets, iPads, cables, IT accessories, routers, modems and gaming consoles. Those wishing to recycle computer monitors, cathode ray tubes, TVs and flat panel televisions must purchase coupons from the town of Canandaigua in order to recycle those items.
Food waste
People can put paper towels, napkins, shredded paper, approved compostable materials labeled ASTM D64000; cereal, bread and baked goods; pasta, rice and other organic products; fruits and vegetable scraps; eggshells, bones and shellfish; coffee grounds, filters and tea bags; meat, poultry and seafood products; dairy products and small quantities of used cooking oil and bacon grease into the food and organics in recycling toters at the transfer station.
What cannot be put into the food waste diversion toter are aluminum foil or metal, bottles or cans, hazardous waste, milk or dairy cartons, plastic bags, straws, textiles, styrofoam, wood or sawdust and food wrappers.
Plastic bags and film
Clean and dry items accepted at the transfer station are plastic shopping bags, cereal and cracker box liners, produce bags, zip-type storage bags, bath tissue and paper towel wraps, bubble wrap and shipping pillows, bread bags, case wraps such as around water bottles, dry cleaning bags and clean plastic wrap.
Not accepted are biodegradable bags, candy wrappers, chip bags, frozen food bags, pet food bags, resealable pouches, reusable bags, salad mix bags, soiled garbage bags ad water softener salt bags.
Other
The transfer station also accepts bulky items people can’t put to the curb, such as furniture, mattresses and construction debris. Some items require payment cards that can be bought at the city Department of Public Works or city Clerk’s Office. City residents can dispose of scrap metal items such as appliances, exercise equipment and grills, at no charge.
City residents must show proof of residency. No contractors are allowed.
For full details, visit wwww.canandaiguanewyork.gov. The transfer station number is (585) 394-3300.