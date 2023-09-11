CANANDAIGUA — For years, Casella Waste Services of Ontario LLC has contracted with the city to accept, treat, and discharge its leachate from the Ontario County Landfill in the town of Seneca.
Casella, which operates the landfill for the county, has been paying 3 cents per gallon of leachate trucked to the city water resource recovery facility or wastewater treatment plant on Saltonstall Street. The city facility has excess capacity to handle the leachate.
A new -agreement will see Casella pay 7 cents per gallon, starting in September 2024, with more increases during the 15-year life of the agreement. The city will use the increased revenue to help pay for conversion of the wastewater plant from anaerobic digestion to a TermAer ATAD system for the treatment of biosolids. That new treatment will allow biosolids or sludge to be used for land application as fertilizer, rather than being landfilled.
Casella will accept sludge from the city if asked.
The agreement is for the city to reserve capacity for an average of 80,000 gallons of leachate from Casella on a daily basis, or 1.6 million gallons per month. The leachate would be accepted during regular operating hours and days. Casella must conduct regular testing of the leachate, as is required by its operating permit, before it is taken to the city facility.
The per-gallon cost to Casella will increase 3% per year after the second year of the city’s completion of the new treatment process at the wastewater facility.