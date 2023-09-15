CANANDAIGUA — City officials have agreed to pay $1.5 million to the family of a parole officer fatally shot by a city police officer in 2017.
In a document filed Tuesday in federal court, the plaintiffs in a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit accepted the judgment of U.S. District Court Judge David Larimer. He ruled in favor of the plaintiffs for $1.5 million.
Listed as plaintiffs are Alysa Ocasio, Andrew Ocasio, and Jahaira Holder. They are administrators for the estate of Sandy Guardiola, who was killed Oct. 4, 2017, by then-police Sgt. Scott Kadien.
Kadien had gone to Guardiola’s apartment at the Pinnacle North complex after she didn’t report for work, after a fellow parole officer asked police to check on her when she didn’t respond to phone calls and text messages. Kadien said he knocked on the apartment door and identified himself as a police officer, but got no response. He gained access to the apartment by using a key fob supplied by an employee of the complex.
Kadien said Guardiola’s bedroom door was closed, so he knocked, identified himself again, and called her by name but got no answer. Kadien, who was in uniform, said he went into the bedroom and saw Guardiola on the bed with pillows around her head. He said he made eye contact and spoke to Guardiola, and asked if she needed medical attention, but even though her mouth moved, no words came out. He said he left the bedroom to call for an ambulance.
When he returned to the bedroom, Kadien said he saw Guardiola display her service weapon and fire, missing him. Kadien said he took cover by the door and gave her verbal commands to put down the weapon, but she raised it again. Kadien fired and hit Guardiola three times, once in the chest.
Guardiola, 48, was pronounced dead at Thompson Hospital.
Kadien was cleared of wrongdoing following an investigation by state police and the case going to an Ontario County grand jury.
Listed as defendants in the lawsuit are the city, Kadien, and Stephen Hedworth, Canandaigua’s police chief at the time. Kadien and Hedworth have since retired from the Canandaigua Police Department.
City Manager John Goodwin did not reply to an email from the Times seeking comment on the judgment.
Jonathan Moore, a New York-city based attorney representing Guardiola’s family, also did not respond to an email from the Times.