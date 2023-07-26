CANANDAIGUA — The town completed a property revaluation this year to bring assessments up to 100% of market value, a key part of figuring property taxes.

However, town officials noted not all municipalities in Ontario County are currently assessed at 100%. They claim those with a July 1, 2023, tax roll at full market value will be subject to “substantially” higher county taxes in 2024.

In response, the Town Board unanimously approved a resolution July 17 that asks:

Ontario County assess the 2024 tax rates equitably, taking into account the variations in valuation among municipalities.

The county consider the potential impact of increased tax rates on residents who have completed a revaluation with 100% valuation and to adopt measures that mitigate any undue financial burden on those residents.

The county hold the line on the tax levy in 2024 consistent with the cost of living adjustments, leading to a reduction in the base county tax rate for 2024.

The county tax rate for the town of Canandaigua should be lowered to $5.53 per $1,000 of assessed value to ensure that the same amount of county tax revenue is generated from the town, including a 3% increase for cost-of-living adjustments.

The resolution notes that if Ontario County were to hold the line on the tax levy consistent with cost-of-living adjustments, it would be appropriate to reduce the base tax rate from the 2023 rate of $6.31 to a lower rate for 2024.

In 2023, town property owners generated $10.36 million in tax revenue to the county, based on an overall assessed value of $1.41 billion.

The resolution states that if the county intends to collect the same $10.36 million from town residents in 2024, plus a 3% cost-of-living increase, the 2024 tax levy would be $10.67 million.

Town officials said the town’s new assessed value s $1.93 billion.

“It is reasonable to lower the Ontario County tax rate for town of Canandaigua residents to $5.53 to generate the same amount of tax revenue, plus a 3 percent increase,” the resolution states.

Tags