CANANDAIGUA — The town completed a property revaluation this year to bring assessments up to 100% of market value, a key part of figuring property taxes.
However, town officials noted not all municipalities in Ontario County are currently assessed at 100%. They claim those with a July 1, 2023, tax roll at full market value will be subject to “substantially” higher county taxes in 2024.
In response, the Town Board unanimously approved a resolution July 17 that asks:
• Ontario County assess the 2024 tax rates equitably, taking into account the variations in valuation among municipalities.
• The county consider the potential impact of increased tax rates on residents who have completed a revaluation with 100% valuation and to adopt measures that mitigate any undue financial burden on those residents.
• The county hold the line on the tax levy in 2024 consistent with the cost of living adjustments, leading to a reduction in the base county tax rate for 2024.
• The county tax rate for the town of Canandaigua should be lowered to $5.53 per $1,000 of assessed value to ensure that the same amount of county tax revenue is generated from the town, including a 3% increase for cost-of-living adjustments.
The resolution notes that if Ontario County were to hold the line on the tax levy consistent with cost-of-living adjustments, it would be appropriate to reduce the base tax rate from the 2023 rate of $6.31 to a lower rate for 2024.
In 2023, town property owners generated $10.36 million in tax revenue to the county, based on an overall assessed value of $1.41 billion.
The resolution states that if the county intends to collect the same $10.36 million from town residents in 2024, plus a 3% cost-of-living increase, the 2024 tax levy would be $10.67 million.
Town officials said the town’s new assessed value s $1.93 billion.
“It is reasonable to lower the Ontario County tax rate for town of Canandaigua residents to $5.53 to generate the same amount of tax revenue, plus a 3 percent increase,” the resolution states.