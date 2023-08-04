CANANDAIGUA — The Town Board will conduct a public hearing at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 to discuss a proposed local law to override the state property tax cap for the 2024 town budget.
The hearing will be in the Onnalinda Conference Room on the lower level of the Town Hall, 5440 Routes 5&20. The meeting also will be available by Zoom with registration.
Questions about registration and the hearing should be directed to Town Manager Doug Finch at dfinch@townofcanandaigua.org or by calling 585-394-1120, ext. 2234.