CANANDAIGUA — The public is invited to a joint meeting of the Town Board, Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, and Environmental Conservation Board at 6 p.m. June 6 in the lower level of the Town Hall.

The town officials will discuss 2022 strategic goals for the town, including:

• Encouraging continued agricultural use of viable farmland and discourage development of those parcels by directing developers to more appropriate locations within the town, such as the three identified growth areas.

• Permanently protecting lands with natural resource significance and support recreation on protected lands.

• Promoting housing and development growth within identified growth nodes and discourage development in environmental sensitive areas.

Those with questions about the meeting and a potential Zoom option should contact Shawna Bonshak at sbonshak@townofcanandaigua.org.

