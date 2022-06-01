CANANDAIGUA — The public is invited to a joint meeting of the Town Board, Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, and Environmental Conservation Board at 6 p.m. June 6 in the lower level of the Town Hall.
The town officials will discuss 2022 strategic goals for the town, including:
• Encouraging continued agricultural use of viable farmland and discourage development of those parcels by directing developers to more appropriate locations within the town, such as the three identified growth areas.
• Permanently protecting lands with natural resource significance and support recreation on protected lands.
• Promoting housing and development growth within identified growth nodes and discourage development in environmental sensitive areas.
Those with questions about the meeting and a potential Zoom option should contact Shawna Bonshak at sbonshak@townofcanandaigua.org.