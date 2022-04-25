CANANDAIGUA — On a wall inside the third-floor courtroom of the Ontario County Courthouse is a portrait of Susan B. Anthony, surrounded, ironically, by portraits of numerous male judges.
There is a bust of Anthony outside the courtroom door.
Her portrait and bust are there because one of the most famous women in American history was the defendant in one of the most significant trials in our nation’s annals.
Anthony’s trial took place in the stately North Main Street courthouse June 17-18, 1873. On those two days, the defiant women’s suffrage leader walked into the courthouse to stand trial for having the audacity to vote in the 1872 Presidential election between Ulysses S. Grant and Horace Greeley. She cast her vote for Grant and other Republicans on the ballot in Rochester, her home at the time, and was arrested for allegedly violating the Enforcement Act of 1870.
Preceding the trial, Anthony had devoted much of her life to the cause of women’s suffrage. In her biography, she said that all the legal obstacles faced by American women were due to the simple fact that they lacked the right to vote.
She worked tirelessly for women’s suffrage, giving speeches, petitioning Congress and state legislatures, and publishing a newspaper, all for a cause that would not be realized until the 19th Amendment wsa ratified in 1920, 14 years after she died at the age of 86.
Anthony wrote in her biography that she planned to vote three years prior to 1872, but needed to meet the 30-day residency requirement in the election district where she lived in Rochester. She based her argument that she had the right to vote on the 14th Amendment of 1886, passed as part of Reconstruction after the Civil War and assuring citizenship rights for all born in the United States. She insisted it gave women the right to vote in federal elections. She cited the amendment’s wording that “all persons born and naturalized in the United States are citizens of the United States and as citizens were entitled to the privileges of citizens of the USA, including the right to vote.”
With that belief, Anthony and her three sisters entered a voter registration office in an 8th Ward barbershop in Rochester on Nov. 1, 1872. They were part of a group of about 50 women Anthony organized.
The Anthony sisters encountered three male election registrars when they entered the barbershop. One of the three testified later that Anthony walked up and demanded that they register them as voters. They refused, but Anthony persisted, citing the 14th Amendment and the New York State Constitution, which contained no sex qualification for voting. The three men were unswayed until Anthony, according to one published account, threatened to sue them for hefty monetary damages and file criminal charges against them. Anthony told them she was confident she would win, saying her lawyer was Judge Henry Selden.
The stunned inspectors discussed the situation. They sought the advice of the supervisor of elections, Daniel Warner. According to one of the inspectors, Warner suggested they allow the women to take the oath of registry.
“Young men, do you know the penalty of law if you refuse to register these women,” Warner reportedly asked the three. Registering the women, Warner said, would “put the entire onus of the affair on them,” meaning the women.
They heeded Warner’s advice and voted 2-1 to allow the Anthony sisters to register to vote in Rochester’s 8th Ward. By the end of the day, 14 Rochester women successfully registered to vote.
On Election Day — Nov. 5, 1872 — Anthony and eight other women showed up bright and early to vote. Inspectors voted 2-1 to accept Anthony’s ballot, and it was folded and deposited in the ballot box.
Following Anthony’s lead, more women voted in Rochester that day.
A Rochester salt manufacturer and Democratic poll watcher named Sylvester Lewis filed a complaint, charging Anthony was casting an illegal vote and challenging her voter registration. A warrant was issued for her arrest on Nov. 14, 1872, charging her with violating the 1870 Enforcement Act. The charge carried a maximum penalty of $500 or three years in prison.
After four days of debate about the case, a U.S. deputy marshal showed up at the Anthony home on Madison Street in Rochester Nov. 18. He arrested Anthony, and she was taken to the office of Commissioner William Storrs. It was reported that Anthony was one of 14 women voters arrested, along with the election inspectors.
After listening to legal arguments for weeks, Storrs ruled she had violated the law. She refused bail and was ordered held in the custody of a deputy marshal until a grand jury had a chance to meet in January 1873 and consider an indictment.
Anthony reportedly made political hay of her situation, sending out hundreds of letters about her arrest and reaffirming her right to vote.
On Jan. 24, 1873, a grand jury returned an indictment against Anthony. A trial was set for May, and Anthony used that time to embark on a speaking tour all over Monroe County, talking about women’s suffrage and her arrest for voting while making an impassioned case for her right and the right of all women to vote.
The U.S. attorney assigned to prosecute the case was Richard Crowley. He was so concerned about Anthony’s speaking campaign and her defense that he convinced the judge assigned to the case, Ward Hunt, to move the trial out of Monroe County to nearby Ontario County. A new trial date of June 17 was set.
In response, Anthony embarked on a 21-day speaking campaign throughout Ontario County, ending in Canandaigua the night before her trial began.
On June 17, 1873, Anthony, wearing a new blue silk bonnet and covered with a veil, walked up the steps of the courthouse on Main Street in Canandaigua. The second-floor courtroom was filled to capacity, including former President Millard Fillmore. He traveled from Buffalo, where he practiced law.
Crowley called an election inspector from Rochester and an assistant U.S. attorney as witnesses. Selden testified on Anthony’s behalf, but Judge Hunt sustained an objection from Crowley when Selden called Anthony as a witness.
Selden and Crowley then made their cases before the judge and jury, all men. Selden claimed Anthony wasn’t given a fair trial, but Hunt dismissed his motion for a new proceeding.
According to one report, Hunt was said to have written his decision before the trial and directed the jury to come back with a guilty verdict before the trial began. When he asked Anthony if she had anything to say before he pronounced sentence, “the exchange that followed stunned the crowd in the Canandaigua courthouse.”
Anthony made an emotional defense of her rights as a citizen. Hunt ordered her to stop and sit down several times. Anthony refused, claiming she was not given a trial by her peers. Hunt fined her $100, a fine Anthony said she would not pay. True to her word, she never paid the fine, and no serious effort was made by the government to collect it.
In January 1874, Anthony petitioned Congress to void her fine because of Hunt’s “grossly improper” conduct of the trial. After debate, a bill to void the fine reached the House floor, but it did not pass.
None of the 14 other women who voted with Anthony were charged or tried. The election inspectors were tried after Anthony’s trial ended and found guilty of violating the Enforcement Act; each was fined. They refused to pay and were jailed.
Anthony and others campaigned for their release, a cause taken up by some members of Congress. On March 3, 1874, President Grant pardoned the inspectors and they were reelected.
Anthony discouraged talk of a pardon, viewing her conviction as a badge of honor. President Donald Trump pardoned her on Aug. 18, 2020.
Anthony tried to turn her trial and conviction into political gains for the women’s suffrage movement. She ordered 3,000 copies of the trial proceedings, printing and distributing them to political activists, politicians, and libraries — and she continued her fight for a women’s right to vote until she died in 1906.