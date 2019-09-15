ROCHESTER — A Canandaigua woman pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to obtaining drugs by fraud.
Shannon Lambert, 33, pleaded guilty to obtaining controlled substances by fraud and identity theft. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Lambert’s plea was announced by the office of James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Eldridge, who is handling the case, said Lambert — between 2011 and February 2019 — was employed at Cornerstone Eye Associates in Rochester. In her position, Lambert had access to Cornerstone’s internal computer databases, including an electronic prescription program that Cornerstone doctors used to write and submit prescriptions to pharmacies for their patients.
In 2018 and earlier this year, Eldridge said Lambert accessed Cornerstone’s electronic prescription program and issued 73 fraudulent prescriptions in her name or the names of her family members. Lambert had those prescriptions filled and picked them up from local pharmacies.
Lambert used the name and an authentication device of an ophthalmologist who worked at Cornerstone, without their authorization, to issue the prescriptions. The 73 prescriptions totaled approximately 5,048 dosage units of Schedule II controlled substances, including hydrocodone and oxycodone.
Lambert was arrested following an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. She is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 16.