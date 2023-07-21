CANANDAIGUA — It will be the end of an era for the Canandaigua YMCA July 28. That’s when the current facility at 32 N. Main St. will close its doors after 64 years.
The brand-new, $24 million Sands Family YMCA on North Street will open Oct. 2.
To celebrate, YMCA officials have planned an “end of era” party for members at the Y and adjacent Atwater Park from 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 31. The event will feature two or three food trucks in Atwater Park, a band playing in the park gazebo, and activities for children such as lawn games, a tattoo artist, face painting, and a balloon twister.
There has been a YMCA in Canandaigua since 1905. The original location was across the street from the current YMCA, on the east side of North Main Street.
When the former U.S. Post Office and federal courthouse, built in 1910, closed at 32 N. Main St. in the 1950s, the YMCA bought the building and built the YMCA facilities, including a swimming pool, basketball court, and elevated track, onto the rear and north side of the building. That happened in 1959.
The Post Office and courthouse were preserved.
The Sands Family contributed the land for the new Y, along with $13.5 million toward construction.
Capstone Real Estate Development of Rochester bought the current YMCA in August 2022 with plans to convert it to commercial uses. The swimming pool will be filled in and the basketball court and track will be converted to commercial space as well. The YMCA is leasing the facility from Capstone until they moved to the new facility.