CANANDAIGUA — The Bristol Library will host local artist Nancy Lane, who has illustrated more than 20 picture books, on Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m. at the library, 6750 County Road 32, Canandaigua.
Lane will answer the question, “What’s it like to be a picture book illustrator?” and talk about her most recent work, “A Warbler’s Journey,” written by wildlife researcher and Pulitzer finalist Scott Weidensaul. The book will be released on May 14, International Bird Migration Day, and tells the story of a small, yellow warbler as she makes a perilous migration journey from Central America to Canada. The event is open to all ages, so take your aspiring artists and picture book lovers.
Lane has been an artist all her life, from early childhood, which she spent drawing animals and watching her grandmother paint, through her college years at the Maryland Institute College of Art, Temple University in Rome, and Parsons School of Design. She spent the next 30 years illustrating award-winning picture books that celebrate the unique animal-human relationships before returning to oil painting in 2009. She’s worked with prominent artists such as Mary Whyte, Michelle Dunaway, and Jeff Hein.
She is a member of the Rochester Art Club, the Genesee Valley Plein Air Painters, and she has won countless awards. When not in the studio, Nancy enjoys hiking and camping with her husband and dog in the woods surrounding their log home. For more information visit www.nancylanestudio.com.