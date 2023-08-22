CANANDAIGUA — Since 1994, the city school district has recognized the lifetime achievements of distinguished alumni and named them Graduates of Distinction. Eighty-five graduates were recognized previously and five additional alumni will be named Graduates of Distinction next month.
This year’s honorees are Joseph Delforte (Class of 1976), Mandy Friend Gigliotti (’05), Richard Hermann (’64), Clifford Kubiak (’71), and the Honorable Jacqueline Sisson (’78).
The ceremony will be held at the Fort Hill Performing Arts Center, the former Canandaigua Academy, on Sept. 21 as part of Homecoming Week.
Here’s a look at this year’s inductees:
Joseph L. Delforte — After graduating from Canandaigua Academy, Delforte attended the Rochester Institute of Technology and graduated with a Bachelors of Science in 1980. He had a distinguished career overseeing the budget and finances as the Controller for Finger Lakes Community College. He has been a dedicated volunteer in the Canandaigua community, including past president of the Canandaigua Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. He coached youth sports and is the treasurer of the Scott Delforte Foundation. Additionally, he served for 11 years on the Canandaigua school board, has been on the Board of Directors of the Canandaigua Country Club, a member of the Canandaigua Town Finance Committee, and is president of the Granger Homestead Board of Trustees.
Mandy Friend Gigliotti — After graduating from CA with an International Baccalaureate diploma, she attended the University of Richmond and earned a bachelor’s degree in Leadership Studies. She played four years of lacrosse and remains the Spiders’ all-time leading scorer. She also played in the women’s lacrosse world cup in 2009 and ’13 for Canada. She has led a successful real estate team and has been an advocate for professional women and for the balance of career and family, serving on many boards including the Rochester Young Professionals, Professional Women of the Finger Lakes, Thompson Foundation Board, Ontario ARC Community Board, and the Leadership Ontario Steering Committee. She has been a featured presentation speaker, hosted a podcast, and is the mother of five, including three foster children.
Richard L. Hermann — He earned a BA from Yale in 1968, an MA from the New School University in ’71 and a JD from Cornell Law School in ’74. He served in a U.S. Army nuclear weapons unit in Germany and was an Honors Graduate of the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s School. He served as an attorney at the Pentagon and as a consultant for a number of government agencies including the Justice Department. He founded Federal Reports Inc., the leading provider of career information and transition counseling services to the U.S. legal community. His volunteer service include with the American Red Cross, and co-hosting the talk show, “Law and Disability” for a nationally syndicated radio reading service for the visually impaired. Additionally, he has taught law at Concord Law School, commented on Supreme Court cases for National Public Radio and has authored 16 books on law, business and history.
Clifford P. Kubiak — After graduating from CA, he earned a Bachelor’s of Science from Brown University in 1975 and later a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Rochester. He also completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. During his extensive scientific career, Dr. Kubiak has been a leading investigator of artificial photosynthesis from carbon dioxide and sunlight and is also credited as the discoverer of picosecond electron transfer in chemical systems at equilibrium. He has been a professor of chemistry for over 40 years, first at Purdue University and presently at the University of California San Diego where he is the faculty athletics representative to the NCAA. Dr. Kubiak was elected a member of the prestigious National Academy of Sciences in 2020 and as a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2014. He was a founding investigator at the Joint Center for Artificial Photosynthesis which has led groundbreaking research in solar fuels.
Jacqueline Sisson — After CA, she earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University at Albany in 1982 and then went on to the University at Buffalo School of Law, earning her Juris Doctor degree in 1985. The Honorable Judge Sisson is the first elected woman judge in the City of Canandaigua, elected in 2018. She presides over city court and is an acting county court and family court judge. Prior to her service on the bench, Judge Sisson served as a court attorney in Ontario County Court, the New York State Supreme Court, and Wayne County Court for 24 years. She was also in private practice from 1986 to 1994. She previously served as the President of the Literacy Volunteers of Ontario County.
The event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. at the Fort Hill Performing Arts Center, followed by the induction ceremony at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. If interested in attending, contact Deb Sundlov at 585-396-3710 or sundlovd@canandaiguaschools.org.
The Graduates of Distinction also will be honored at halftime of the Homecoming football game Sept. 22, when the four-time defending Section V champions host East High/World of Inquiry at 7 p.m. at the Canandaigua Academy Stadium.