HOPEWELL — As the saying goes, “It takes a village.” In this case, it was to provide the proper care for 85 extremely sick terriers at once.
On Aug. 1, the Ontario County Humane Society was charged with taking in and caring for the “Naples 85,” 85 dogs seized from a Naples home by Ontario County deputies.
Because the strain was so unusual and so large, the shelter was forced to put out a call for support — and the community rallied. In less than three weeks after the “Naples 85” were seized, the outpouring of financial support was at $133,000 as of Friday.
The fundraising goal was set at $125,000, as the Ontario County Humane Society calculated the cost for three months to continue treating the 85 dogs: $15 a day per dog x 85 dogs x 90 days = $114,750 + additional dollars for boarding, feeding, veterinarian care and more. Legal cases like this can take up to eight months, so the shelter prepared for the worst.
“We are just blown away by the tremendous support we’ve received,” Ontario County Humane Society Shelter Manager Diane Faas said in a new release. “We cannot begin to express how grateful we are. Each and every dollar will be used solely for the good of the dogs in this case and applied to future cruelty cases that come to us. Sadly, we’ll endure this work again in the future.”
On Aug. 20, 80 of the 85 dogs were surrendered, which allows the shelter to expedite the adoption process. Funds received are designated solely for the surgeries for the dogs freed for adoption, including spaying, neutering and other treatment required to get them well. Any remaining funds are earmarked for the remaining five dogs and the cruelty fund.
“Processing the 80 dogs freed for adoption is the next phase in this mission, and it’s going to be several weeks to do so,” Faas said. “Between the surgeries for the dogs, screening the more than 240 applications we’ve received, matching the healthiest dogs ready for immediate adoption with the best caregivers alone will be a tremendous undertaking.”
For more information on the Naples 85, go to ontariocounty humanesociety.org or Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.