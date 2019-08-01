CANANDAIGUA — Seven teams claimed honors in the third annual Bed Race sponsored by Family Promise of Ontario County to raise funds for homeless families.
Ten organizations participated in the fast, wild, and colorful race that drew a large, enthusiastic crowd of onlookers lining the 150-yard Canandaigua City Pier.
This year’s event raised almost $25,000, significantly more than the two previous years. The funds will help homeless families become sustainably independent through securing employment and a home.
Race participants included representatives from faith congregations, businesses, and community organizations from across the county. Each group — four runners and one rider — designed and built its bed around a theme. They were then registered in one of four age groups: Hot Wheels, Lead Feet, Road Hogs, and Sunday Drivers. In addition to fastest teams, prizes were awarded for people’s choice (voted by monetary contributions at the event), most money raised by a team, best-themed bed, most spirited team, and crowd favorite.
The winners were:
Fastest Time: Presbyterian Pirates of First Presbyterian Church of Geneva (Hot Wheels); Speed Demons of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Victor (Lead Feet); Baby Buggy of the Bloomfield Rotary (Sunday Drivers); and Dead Fish Crew of Seager Marine in Canandaigua (Road Hogs).
People’s Choice: Bloomfield Rotary Baby Buggy.
Most Money Raised: First Congregational Church of Canandaigua for the second year in a row, this year raising $1,968.
Best Theme: Northwestern Mutual.
Most Spirited: Bloomfield Rotary Baby Buggy.
Crowd Favorite: The Incredibles of First Presbyterian Church, Victor.
Also fielding Bed Race teams were St. Benedict’s Parish, Willowbrook Christian Church, and Leonard’s Express.
Family Promise of Ontario County is an interfaith organization established three years ago. Its 13 host congregations, assisted by almost 40 other congregations and businesses, and 700 volunteers provide a safe space for families as they find their way toward financial stability.
FPOC President Kathleen Wagner said, “The mission of FPOC is to end family homelessness with love and compassion. The Bed Race is our major fundraiser of the year and we are delighted to have such great community support.”
For more information about Family Promise of Ontario County, visit www.FamilyPromiseOntarioCounty.org.
