ITHACA — The Finger Lakes Land Trust has announced it is recognizing the towns of Canandaigua and Ithaca as its Conservationists of the Year.
Both municipalities acted quickly to secure significant open space over the past year and continue to build on their ongoing commitment to land and water conservation.
The FLLT recognized Canandaigua for successfully acquiring a key addition to McJannett Park. The property is within a planned greenbelt that may ultimately connect the FLLT’s Canandaigua Vista Preserve to the town’s Onanda Park on the western shore of Canandaigua Lake. The recent acquisition continues a partnership between the town and FLLT that includes collaboration on multiple farmland protection projects and the town’s financial support for the FLLT’s acquisition of the Canandaigua Vista Preserve.
The Town of Ithaca was recognized for its creative and timely acquisition of a property bordering the Cayuga Inlet that features significant fish and wildlife habitat. The property is located within the proposed Black Diamond Rail Trail extension that will ultimately connect the city of Ithaca to Robert Treman H. State Park. This is the second property that the town has acquired for conservation in this area.
“We are grateful to both of these communities for their commitment to conservation,” Land Trust Executive Director Andrew Zepp said. “The Land Trust couldn’t possibly succeed in its mission without strong support from communities like Canandaigua and Ithaca.”
By working cooperatively with landowners and local communities, the Finger Lakes Land Trust has protected over 30,000 acres of the region’s undeveloped lakeshore, rugged gorges, rolling forest, and scenic farmland. The FLLT owns and manages a network of over 45 nature preserves that are open to the public and holds perpetual conservation easements on 179 properties that remain in private ownership and focuses on protecting critical habitat for fish and wildlife, conserving lands that are important for water quality, connecting existing conservation lands, and keeping prime farmland in agriculture.