CANANDAIGUA — Eleven area not-for-profit organizations are benefiting by a total of more than $19,000 thanks to the F.F. Thompson Foundation.
The foundation is the philanthropic arm of UR Medicine Thompson Health, and the Mary Clark Thompson Grants range from $500 to $2,500.
Each year, the foundation’s grants committee reviews applications from not-for-profit organizations offering programs that improve the health and wellness of the community within the Thompson service area. This year, given the current economic uncertainty faced by many local organizations, the foundation expedited the process to quickly award the funding.
This year’s recipients:
• Benincasa, to assist with the replacement of hospital beds used by patients of the two-bed home for the terminally ill.
• Bridges for Brain Injury, to provide 50 people who have brain injuries with emergency preparedness training and emergency kits.
• Bristol Volunteer Fire Department, to purchase a new automated external defibrillator (AED) for the department’s community room, as well as an AED cabinet and spare adult and pediatric electrodes and batteries.
• City of Canandaigua Fire Department, for a laptop, projector, screen and speakers to be used for delivering fire safety and life safety education in facilities that do not have audio/visual equipment.
• Family Promise of Ontario County, Inc., to help fund vehicle maintenance and insurance for a 14-passenger mini-bus to transport clients who are receiving supervised temporary lodging as well as assistance in securing permanent and sustainable housing.
• Happiness House, to purchase an AED for the new Golisano Autism Center.
• Mercy Flight Central, to fund training and professional development opportunities that will help the air medical crew maintain required certifications.
• Ontario ARC, to cover the cost of having up to 150 staff members medically screened to wear N-95 masks.
• Serenity House of Victor, Inc., to purchase deck furniture for residents receiving end-of-life care and their families.
• Sonnenberg Gardens, Inc., to purchase seeds, plant materials and fertilizer for its Kitchen Garden, where volunteers grow vegetables that are donated to Gleaners Community Kitchen in Canandaigua.
• Thrive to Survive Organization, Inc., to support local cancer patients through support groups, survivor wellness programs and yoga classes.
Local philanthropist Mary Clark Thompson founded F.F. Thompson Hospital in 1904, in memory of her husband, Frederick Ferris Thompson. Her spirit of community-minded philanthropy was the motivation behind the creation of the community health grants.
To review the guidelines for applications — which are due each spring — visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Foundation.