GENEVA — Many longtime fans of Denny’s restaurants were disappointed when five Rochester-area locations permanently closed in May, with the owners citing “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19.”
Well, it appears at least some of those restaurants are reopening, including Geneva’s location at 813 Canandaigua Road (Routes 5&20). Online job postings for servers, hosts and hostesses, cooks, managers and supervisors have been listed on sites such as Indeed over the past few weeks.
And there was a more urgent posting for applicants this week on the Indeed site: “Denny’s in Geneva is reopening and we are looking to immediately hire for all positions. We offer competitive hourly rates and benefits, including paid time off and health insurance for full-time employees.”
There also were job postings for the Canandaigua Denny’s, at 160 Eastern Boulevard, which closed along with Geneva’s, as well as one in Monroe County.
Reached Wednesday, Janet Pruett, a human resources representative with Feast American Diners, the company that closed the five restaurants in May — they had already been temporarily closed following the COVID-19 outbreak — said her company was not involved in, nor did she know of, the reopenings and was unaware who the new owners might be.
Raven Bouie, a spokesperson from Denny’s corporate media office, said a Denny’s at 2890 Ridge Road, Rochester, has reopened but had no information on the Geneva and Canandaigua locations.
“No word yet when or if others will follow,” Bouie said.
Additionally, the town of Geneva, which is where the Geneva Denny’s is located, was not informed of the restaurant’s reopening either.
Floyd Kofahl, the town’s code enforcement officer, had no additional information to provide on Wednesday.
“I will be stopping this week to get the information needed for the certificate of occupancy,” Kofahl said.
Calls to the Geneva and Canandaigua locations went unanswered Wednesday, and their respective Facebook pages say the two restaurants are “temporarily closed,” whereas some others in the region, including Victor, say “permanently closed.”
Denny’s, which calls itself “America’s Diner,” began laying off workers March 17 when the state ordered restaurants to cease indoor dining to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In all, 187 employees lost their jobs in the five Denny’s in greater Rochester, according to a state Labor Office filing.
The Denny’s chain has been operating for more than 60 years around the United States, many of them 24-hour operations. The restaurant also operates internationally.