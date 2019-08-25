Employers know what makes for a good employee: good communication skills. Employees who can write clearly and professionally make a real difference in how a company functions.
Finger Lakes Community College faculty, staff and leadership, working with local and regional employers, have been tackling this issue in a systematic way for several years. We can now point to some encouraging results.
The National Institute for Learning Outcomes Assessment (www.learningoutcomesassessment.org) announced this month that FLCC would be the only college in the country to receive its Sustained Excellence in Assessment designation.
NILOA’s program recognizes colleges and universities that make it a routine practice to compare their students’ skills and knowledge with what employers and four-year colleges expect. Assessment evaluates a group of students to see if their skills generally match up with expectations on the job and, for FLCC, at transfer schools.
Several years ago, FLCC made a decision to re-examine our whole way of assessing and a big part of this was focusing on assessing our students’ writing, not just in a writing class but how they carry that skill through to classes in their major.
It allows us to determine what is working and not working across the curriculum and improve teaching, student performance, academic support and outreach over time.
This allows FLCC to keep its promise that when we graduate students, they are prepared to communicate well.
FLCC’s program measures the ability to write for an audience in one’s field; critical thinking, the ability to use evidence and sources; rhetorical knowledge; and the ability to write using the terms and formats of a given discipline.
Over time, the percent of graduates who are either proficient or gaining proficiency has increased, and we have been able to pinpoint the areas that need work. The NILOA award recognizes FLCC’s practice of using assessment to continually drive improvements.
We would like to take this opportunity to assure local employers that we hear you and will continue to strive to meet your expectations. A special thanks to all the FLCC faculty and staff who have been working on this project and continually strive to make FLCC the best it can be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.