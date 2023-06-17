The trustees, staff and volunteers of Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park would like to thank all the members of the greater Canandaigua community for their support in the 2022 garden season. We had over 35,120 visitors this past season which is over 2,000 more than 2021. Our community non-profit was able to continue to operate because of the numerous contributions of funds, time and energy of our local citizens.
Our partnership with New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is continuing to be one of the best in NY State as the community non-profit of 50 years continues to operate and maintain the historic buildings and gardens of the estate. Sonnenberg Gardens is not funded by the NYS Park system and annually raises the funds for opening the gates, planting the gardens, opening the historic house museum and maintaining and improving the site to secure its future.
We have been able to apply for NYS community matching fund grants and were awarded $490,000 from this grant and raised all but $40,560 from donations for our new community restroom corridor to be constructed in 2024.
In 2022, our efforts in restoration projects were on the waterways and Mansion primary bedroom in 2022-23 as well as extensive work on a new admission entrance and road off of Gibson Street with paved parking and gardens. In 2023 our attention is on phase three of the waterway project which involves building a pump station at the upper reflection pond to utilize our environmentally friendly sustainable water source of our two ponds now to our Japanese Garden. In 2024 the Rock Garden will be completed with the reconstruction of the waterfalls and adjacent pools as the circa 1915 drawings indicated.
We will also be launching our public capital campaign in 2025 to begin our community funding of a Visitor/Education and Event Center with a Cafe.
Last year the donations, memberships and grant support helped re-start our recovery after the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic we all endured.
Please continue to help us this year by remembering when your membership comes for renewal, do so cheerfully, knowing that you are helping us steward this historical property for generations to come. Not a member? We need you! Memberships are the cornerstone on which we can accomplish many wonderful things for our beloved Sonnenberg.
Remember to come visit us this garden season. When you’re entertaining visitors please bring them by. When you are planning a party, consider using our facilities.
Also please consider volunteering your time and talents to help us care for and tell the story of the Thompson Estate in 2023. We have over 54 acres of gardens, 20 acre arboretum, a historic house and 17 historic buildings to care for as well as many private and public events. This season the signup to help us is on our newly updated website at https://www.sonnenberg.org/volunteer/
The board, staff and all our volunteers and members are to be commended for their stewardship of this community treasure and Thompson historic property now for over 50 years. Our offices are open year round at our new address of 250 Gibson St., so please contact us at 394-4922 or contact me at director@sonnenberg.org to see how you can help us this garden season.
Happy summer.