The trustees, staff and volunteers of Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park would like to thank all the members of the greater Canandaigua community for their support in the 2021 garden season. We had over 33,520 visitors this past season which is over 20,000 more than 2020. Our community nonprofit was able to continue to operate because of the numerous contributions of funds, time and energy of our local citizens.
Our partnership with New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is continuing to be one of the best in NY state as the community nonprofit of 49 years continues to operate and maintain the historic buildings and gardens of the estate. Sonnenberg Gardens is not funded by the NYS Park system and annually raises the funds for opening the gates, planting the gardens, opening the historic house museum and maintaining and improving the site to secure its future. We have been able to apply for NYS community matching fund grants and were awarded $1 million from these grants and raised $333,332 from donations from our community in the past 2½ seasons. This has assisted us with improvements and restoration work which has allowed us to make many repairs and now implement the use of the 3.2 acre Army Reserve property on the Southwest corner of the original Thompson Estate.
In 2021, our efforts in restoration projects were on the fountains and Mansion porches in 2021 and extensive work on a new admission entrance and road off of Gibson Street with paved parking. In 2022 our attention will focus on phase two of the waterway project, building a pump station at the upper reflection pond to utilize our environmentally friendly sustainable water source of our two ponds. We will also be launching our public capital campaign to begin our community funding of a visitor/education center with a café, gift and wine shop. We all are looking forward to the pandemic coming to end and being able to enjoy all that the Finger Lakes region offers, and we are looking forward to being an outstanding attraction in cultural heritage tourism.
We are also grateful at Sonnenberg Gardens for how the community came together to help us endure the past two years with limited opportunities for earned income. Last year the donations, memberships and grant support helped start our recovery. Please continue to help by remembering us when this year’s membership comes for renewal; please do so cheerfully, knowing that you are helping us steward this historical property for generations to come. Not a member? We need you! Memberships are the cornerstone on which we can accomplish many wonderful things for our beloved Sonnenberg. Remember to come visit us next garden season. When you’re entertaining visitors please bring them by. When you are planning a party, consider using our facilities.
Please also consider volunteering your time and talents to help us care for and tell the story of the Thompson Estate in 2022. We have over 50 acres of gardens and 20 acres of arboretum, a historic house and 17 historic buildings to care for as well as many private and public events. This season the signup to help us is on our newly updated website at www.sonnenberg.org.
On May 7 we have an I Love Your Park Day and at noon we will have a live signup time in our Carriage House. Please come and enjoy helping us that day and also throughout the season as a volunteer at Sonnenberg Gardens which is a wonderful rewarding community project.
The board, staff and all our volunteers and members are to be commended for their stewardship of this community treasure and Thompson historic property now for over 49 years. Our offices are open year round at our new address of 250 Gibson St., so please contact us at (585) 394-4922 or contact me at director@sonnenberg.org to see how you can help us this garden season.
Happy Spring,