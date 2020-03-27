CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua City School District Board of Education appointed Marissa Logue as principal of Canandaigua Academy during its March meeting. A 1996 graduate of Canandaigua Academy, Logue will start her new role on July 1.
“I am very excited for Marissa to lead Canandaigua Academy,” Superintendent Jamie Farr said in a release put out by the district. “She brings a wealth of educational experience and an abundance of energy. We are excited to welcome her back home and look forward to our students and staff working with her in the coming months.”
Marissa (DeTar) Logue has spent the last six years as an assistant principal in the Rush-Henrietta Central School District in Monroe County. In addition to her experience in New York, she has worked as an assistant principal in Massachusetts and Florida. She started her career as a math teacher at Winter Park High School in Florida.
She lives in Fairport with her husband Shaun (a CA Class of 1995 graduate) and her sons Tanner, 6, and Carter, 4.
“My motivation to become an educator started at Canandaigua Academy,” Logue said in the release. “I was lucky to have had such an amazing experience while I was at the Academy, with many wonderful teachers. One teacher in particular, Mr. Richardson, really pushed me to be a leader. He was supportive and helped me branch out and become actively involved with student leadership at the local and state level. This connection led to many great experiences and opportunities, which I wanted to recreate for my own students as an educator.”
She added that she feels she is well suited for the role based on her background, which has included testing, management and leadership with work in curriculum, data, professional development, and school improvement plans.
“All of these experiences have given me a solid foundation to take on the role of Principal at Canandaigua Academy and lead the students and staff as we continue to move forward,” Logue said.