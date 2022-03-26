CANANDAIGUA— On March 25-26, Wood Library will transform into a 18-hole miniature golf course laid out indoors throughout the library building. Friends of Wood Library and families from all over the greater Canandaigua community are welcome. In addition to the putting fun, there will be raffles, a silent auction, a photo booth and an engaging 19th hole as “golfers” exit the library after their round.
Wood Library’s Mini Golf Fundraiser takes place over two days, March 25-26, 2022.
The Friday “Fairway Frolic”, on March 25, runs from 5-9 p.m., is for adults-only (age 21+). Enjoy friendly competition on 18 holes of mini golf, plus a 19th hole with libations and a take home gift. Cost is $25 per person. Registration is required (see below).
The family-friendly “Library Links” is on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. It features 18 holes of mini golf decorated by our generous sponsors. Cost is $5 per person and free for children age 4 and under. To facilitate speed of play, the maximum group number is 6. Registration is required (see below).
Tickets are limited to 48 players an hour to ensure speed of play and patron safety. Tickets may be purchased at the link on the Wood Library website, at www.woodlibrary.org/event. Click on the appropriate day to sign up for a specific tee time.
“This event is generating a lot of interest from the community. People are looking for something fun to do after a long winter. The strong level of support from dozens of local sponsors is a strong indication that Wood Library’s mission has value,” says Wood Library’s Executive Director Jenny Goodemote. “We are grateful for this community’s consistent support and think this event will deliver a very fun thank you to all of Canandaigua, as well as being an important fundraiser for the library. We’re hoping for a full house both days!”
Participants also have the chance to win numerous prizes through raffles and a silent auction. Raffle entry is $5. Raffle information is available at www.woodlibrary.org/events, then click on the “Raffles” link for a description of each raffle item.
All proceeds support Wood Library services and programs.
Participants must abide by Wood Library’s current COVID protocols.
Wood Library is grateful to the following Premier Partners for making the Mini Golf Fundraiser possible: Cobblestone Capital Advisors, Muehe, Maue & Robinson, Upstate Fiber Networks, and West Herr Toyota Canandaigua.
Other sponsors for the event include:
- Mitchell Pierson Jr Realtors, the Scorecard Sponsor.
- Hole Sponsors are: ESL Federal Credit Union, The Eye Care Center, Finger Lakes Community College, The Friend Team, Friends of Wood Library, Heiser Logistics, Howard Hanna Real Estate, Leonard’s Express, Marianacci Builders, NYSEG/Avangrid, RADEC Electric, Red Argyle, Reliant Community Federal Credit Union, Robin Hanggi Real Estate, Rochester Air Center, Unique Toy Shop, Victory Honda, and Whitcomb Law Firm.
- Refreshments are offered by: Farnsworth Group, Riedman Companies, and Wood Library Trustees.
- Tee Sponsors are: Five Star Bank, J James Wolfe Agency, and Procutters Landscape.
- Fairway Sponsors are: Finger Lakes Extrusion, Literacy Volunteers, Seager Marine and Macri’s Deli & Café.
- Cup and Green Sponsors are: CDGA Coffee Company, Mattiacio Orthodontics, and Red Argyle.
- Victory Honda, the Golf Club Sponsor
- The Friend Team, the Golf Ball Sponsor.
- The Canandaigua Scientific Association, Golf Pencil Sponsor
- Lyons National Bank, the Welcome Table Sponsor.
- The Hype Booth will offer photo opportunities for all participants.