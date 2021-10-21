CANANDAIGUA — MRB Group President and CEO Ryan Colvin pledged his firm’s commitment to the town of Canandaigua to support construction of its new Inclusive Playground with a $20,000 donation.
“This project is so important for the town of Canandaigua, a valued client that we’ve worked with for many years,” Colvin said in a press release. “We’ve completed many significant projects with the town and feel connected to the community and its residents.”
MRB Group joins numerous other community volunteers and businesses that have helped either with the initial build this summer or since or been involved with fundraising. Some of those groups: Canandaigua Kiwanis, the Eye Care Center, E&J Gallo Canandaigua Winery, Lattimore Physical Therapy, Gateway Grille, Roseland Bowl, Wildflowers, FLX BBQ Company, Charlie Riedel’s Family Restaurant, and Wegmans.
The Inclusive Playground at Outhouse West is being built on Outhouse Road, near the Happiness House facility.
MRB Group’s engineers work closely with town staff and leadership to safeguard the community’s critical facilities and essential services. However, as Colvin noted, “this level is more than we’ve ever contributed before — and for a specific reason.”
He said that when approached by town officials, he and his management team decided they wanted to “give back” to the community in a gesture that commemorates the past 18 months of public service during the pandemic.
“It’s been a time of extreme challenge,” Colvin said. “Municipal leaders, staff — and all those who provide public service were challenged by the unprecedented circumstances of 2020 and 2021. Covid made the outside world suddenly seem like a hostile environment.”
He said the experience has made his group “appreciate the fortitude of residents and families for whom challenge is the norm. This park is for real heroes who overcome tremendous adversity each and every day — and prevail.”
Parents Mike and Nanci Bentley would agree.
In 2016, they were determined to find a playground where their son, MJ, could play. MJ has epilepsy, so the playground would need to be, at the very least, accessible. They started to dream big, and together with Sonya Smith, formed the non-profit organization Inclusion In Motion. Inclusion In Motion worked with the town, eco_logic STUDIO, and the Inclusive Design and Environmental Access Center at the University at Buffalo to design the space.
“Accessibility is mandated, but inclusion is a choice,” Mike Bentley said.
Plans for the playground were presented to the town in 2018. Fundraising began in 2020, and ground was broken this past May.
The park includes zip cruise bays, freestanding musical instruments, wheelchair-accessible swings, more than 20,000 square feet of rubberized surfacing, and quiet spaces.
Colvin referred to the collaborative effort that is escalating the park beyond minimal accessibility standards into the very first universally designed and certified playground in the United States. The IDEA Center has provided universal design strategies that will be implemented throughout the playground and the whole park.
“We hope to set a new standard for playgrounds across the country,” Smith said. “All children deserve to play in a welcoming environment alongside their siblings, peers, parents, and grandparents — regardless of their age or ability.”
While the organization’s fundraising efforts for the Inclusive Playground project are ongoing, the town anticipates completing construction in 2022.
Follow the progress of the project and park construction on Inclusion In Motion’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dreambiginclusion and on its Instagram page @dreambiginclusion.