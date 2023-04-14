CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua native and foreign policy expert Michael O’Hanlon believes the United States should modulate its criticism of China and push back against actions that we don’t like without demonizing China. O’Hanlon is the director of foreign policy research at the Brookings Institution and has spent many years researching American foreign policy and defense policy, and U.S. relationships with Russia, the Middle East, and China.
He will speak as part of the George M. Ewing Canandaigua Forum April 23 at Fort Hill Performing Arts Center. His talk starts at 4 p.m.
In “China Rising: A New Multipolar World Order,” O’Hanlon reflects on China’s emergence as a muscular global power as well as the opportunities and dangers our nation faces as a result. WXXI “Connections” host Evan Dawson will moderate the discussion and the audience question and answer period that follows.
Led by recently reappointed leader Xi Jinping, China’s global ambition and provocative actions has raised considerable alarm among Americans. The recent shoot-downs of high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloons, more frequent air and sea encounters between U.S. and Chinese forces in the Western Pacific, and China’s ongoing military exercises around the island of Taiwan may foretell a future military conflict between our nations. Meanwhile, China’s central role in brokering renewed diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, as well as its restrained support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, signal Beijing’s intention to be a central player on the world stage.
A Canandaigua Academy Graduate of Distinction, O’Hanlon is a senior fellow in Foreign Policy at the Brookings Institution. A member of the International Institute For Strategic Studies, he published extensively on the projection of U.S. power, including his most recent, “The Art of War in An Age of Peace: U.S. Grand Strategy and Resolute Restraint,” “Beyond NATO: A New Security Architecture for Eastern Europe,” and, in 2015, “The Future of Land Warfare.”
In addition to his work at Brookings, O’Hanlon is an adjunct professor at Columbia, Princeton, and Syracuse universities and the University of Denver. In his national security career, he advised the Central Intelligence Agency and served as a defense analyst at the Congressional Budget Office and the Institute for Defense Analyses, and he served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Congo/Kinshasa (the former Zaire), where he taught college and high school physics in French.
Tickets to O’Hanlon’s presentation cost $25. Students may purchase tickets at the door for $10 with a student ID. Purchase tickets online at gmeforum.org or at the Fort Hill PAC box office at 585-412-6043.