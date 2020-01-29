The region’s Republican leaders have endorsed a candidate in the special election to fill the 27th Congressional District seat vacated by Chris Collins, but Ontario County’s Conservative Party is urging its state committee to sit this one out.
Last week, state Sen. Chris Jacobs of Buffalo received the Republican endorsement from the chairs of the eight counties in the district, where the GOP enjoys a significant enrollment advantage. Those chairs include Trisha Turner of the Ontario County Republican Committee.
The date of the election is not set, but both parties expect Gov. Andrew Cuomo to proclaim April 28 the date, which also is the date for the Democratic presidential primary.
“Gov. Andrew Cuomo played political games with this race, forcing an uneven playing field by suggesting the NY-27 special election be on presidential primary day amidst a highly contested Democrat primary,” said the chairs in a press release. “We agree unanimously that each Republican included has the credentials to represent the taxpayers of NY-27. After interviewing each candidate thoroughly and having a full discussion between all parties, there were two candidates with strong support. The eight county leaders chose to endorse Chris Jacobs for the office of NY-27.”
New York State Election Law requires county chairs to nominate a candidate in special elections.
“I’m honored by this opportunity, and I want to thank the county chairs and my fellow candidates,” said Jacobs, who represents the Senate’s 60th District, in a statement. “Western New York needs a strong advocate in Congress who will stand with President Trump and get results for the American people. Gov. Cuomo is doing all he can to hand this seat to the Democrats, but I’m prepared for the fight. I’ve got a track record of winning tough races and delivering real results for this community, and we’ll win this race by focusing on strengthening the future of western New York by creating an environment for job growth, defending our borders and preserving our shared values and ideals.”
Jacobs will face Democrat Nate McMurray, a former Grand Island, Niagara County, supervisor who narrowly lost to the Republican Collins in 2018. Collins was under indictment for insider trading at the time; he was sentenced in federal court on Jan. 17 to 26 months in prison.
While Republican county leaders are backing Jacobs, the Ontario County Conservative Party has opted to not back anyone in the race for the 27th seat, which includes the western half of the county, including Canandaigua.
On Tuesday, the Ontario County Conservative Party, headed by Chairman Reid Robbins, said it sent the following letter to State Conservative Party Chairman Jerry Kassar and the executive committee:
“Given the candidates of the special election for the New York 27th district, we would not like to endorse anyone for this election,” the party said. “As always, we encourage our conservatives to vote their conscience in every single election. We believe such an endorsement in the special election would split the conservative vote; therefore, allowing an individual who is woefully unfit to represent us to win.
“However, we do plan on recommending a staunch conservative for endorsement to executive committee for the June primary for New York’s 27th District. This will allow the conservatives in our county and district the opportunity to determine which candidate they would like to represent them in Washington D.C.”
Reached by phone Tuesday, Robbins said there is a fear among county party leadership that if state Conservatives endorse a candidate other than Jacobs, it would give Democrat McMurray an advantage by splitting the Republican and Conservative votes.
The winner of the special election will serve out the remainder of Collins’ term, which runs though the end of this year.
Meanwhile, there will be a second vote in November to determine who will represent the 27th District over the next two years.