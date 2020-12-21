CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua police say that a street fight Saturday night led to the death of one city man and charges against another one.
In a press release issued Sunday, the Canandaigua Police Department said officers responded to the report of a fight in progress at 99 Phoenix St. in the city at 10:26 p.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, officers found Anthony Gray, 50, of Canandaigua unconscious and unresponsive as a result of the fight. Gray was resuscitated by officers and first responders at the scene and then was taken by ambulance to F.F. Thompson Hospital. Police say he died at the hospital a short time after arrival.
Police say that their investigation determined that during the dispute, Gray was physically assaulted by Christopher Diaz, 30, also of Canandaigua, and the assault led to the death. Diaz was arrested at the scene and charged with first degree manslaughter. He was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
The Canandaigua Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Canandaigua Emergency Squad, the Canandaigua Fire Department, Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police.