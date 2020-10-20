CANANDAIGUA — The Town of Canandaigua Republican Committee has announced that it will be hosting Congressman Chris Jacobs, R-27 of Buffalo, and New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy for a special, socially distanced reception at Kings Catering on Oct. 22.
Also in attendance will be State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, Canandaigua Town Supervisor Cathy Menikotz, and Assembly candidate Jeff Gallahan, R-Manchester.
“It is terrific to have the chance to welcome these leaders to Ontario County and our community. Going into November, we are strong, energized and ready to elect people who will serve the taxpayers with integrity,” said Yvonne Chavez, Chairwoman of the Town of Canandaigua Republican Committee.
Attendance at the event is limited to 50 people, and an RSVP is required. To RSVP, call Dave Sauter at (585) 704-7233 or email bristoloaksfarm@frontiernet.net