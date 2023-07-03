CANANDAIGUA — It was Feb. 24, 2022, and Ukrainian citizen Oleksandr Tomashevskyi and his family heard the news of the Russian invasion of his country. Within an hour, four bombs hit their city of Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine.
The long uncertainty about Russia’s intentions — uncertainty bolstered by years of expanded Russian military presence at the eastern border and support for separatist movements — had given way to even more uncertainty: What would happen next, to their country, their city, their homes? How would it be resolved, and how long would it take? And most importantly, what should the family do to stay safe and together?
“It was unbelievable for everybody in Ukraine,” Oleksandr said. “I got up at 6 or so, we had discussed what we should do, whether I should go to work or not. I told my wife, ‘It’s happening now, it’s happening.’ She did not (initially) believe it. … We did not know what we should be doing. That was terrible.”
The uncertainty sent Oleksandr and his wife and children to safer ground in a village about a kilometer from the city, and his mother and sisters to a neighboring country to the west.
“We were in panic and we decided that we will leave Ukraine for Poland — me, my mom and my sister Nataliia,” said 14-year-old Anastasia Tomashevska, speaking for herself and translating for her elder sister. “We crossed the border on the third of March. We didn’t know what to do there and for how long it was going to be — we didn’t know anything, it was chaos. There were long lines of cars and buses at the border, because everybody was leaving and everyone was in panic.”
As life in Ukraine became more precarious amid the ongoing Russian assault — “all of Ukraine is dangerous now,” Oleksandr said — and as living in Ukraine became more expensive, with mounting costs for gas and consumer goods, and as opportunities for refugees in Poland and other countries were few, the family received word from relatives in the United States about a U.S. government program, Humanitarian Parole, authorizing refugees from Ukraine and other countries facing humanitarian crises for entry into the U.S. for a two-year period.
Now, thanks to that program and the work of local volunteers and their “Called to Care, Canandaigua” nonprofit, the family is safe in Canandaigua, living, working, attending school (in Anastasia’s case), working on learning English, and living a less precarious existence — while anxiously checking the news from home regularly.
Helping refugees
Working in conjunction with World Relief Western New York and volunteer organization NY20 Project, Called to Care — since forming in spring 2022, not long after the Russian invasion — has worked to help families who come to the U.S. under the Humanitarian Parole program. Called to Care volunteers help them find housing, get settled, obtain authorization to work in the States, find employment, enroll children in school, access medical care — the basics of living life here.
Called to Care has worked to settle two families from Ukraine and one from Haiti, and is working with a sponsor to bring a second Haitian family to Canandaigua, according to co-founder and board president Linda Werts.
Oleksandr, Nataliia and Anastasia have settled in Canandaigua along with their mother, Oksana Tomashevska; father, Viktor Tomashevskyi; Oleksandr’s wife, Viktoriia Tomashevska; their 7-month-old daughter, Zlata Tomashevska; Nataliia’s husband, Liubamyr Kokar; and Darynka Tomashevska, Nataliia and Liubamyr’s 2-year-old daughter.
The three siblings recently joined Werts around a table at the United Church in Canandaigua to speak about their experiences, while their mother watched Nataliia’s daughter nearby in the church. Oleksandr and Anastasia speak conversational English, with Anastasia translating for her elder sister as well as speaking for herself.
“Starting a new life in a new place, for everybody is hard,” Oleksandr said, “but we are very grateful to the volunteer organizations which helped me and my family, my parents. It was a big help for everybody. Now we are starting to work, we’re trying to improve our English, everybody’s trying to study English. It’s not easy for us, but we are trying to do this and people are trying to help us.”
Oleksandr, who was in sales management back home, has been working as a cleaner, though he and Werts indicated hopes to find a position comparable to his job in Ukraine. Nataliia was a dancer, choreographer and teacher of dance. Their father was a mason; their mother, a teacher.
Werts, a Canandaigua resident who had been involved with resettlement efforts earlier when living in Wayne County, has been pleasantly surprised by the level of community support and by the relative speed of getting the families in and settled.
“In April (2022), everybody told us, ‘You’ll never find housing in Canandaigua.’ That was going to be our biggest challenge,” Werts said. “It turned out not to be our biggest challenge. We were lucky to find landlords who had apartments and were willing to work with us.”
Volunteers step in
Called to Care has drawn volunteers and support from a number of churches and community organizations in and around Canandaigua. Along with The United Church, Werts cited support in some way (in some cases, offering meeting or fundraiser space) from First United Methodist Church of Canandaigua, First Congregational Church of Canandaigua, St. Mary’s Church, Lifespring Community Church, Door to Hope Church, Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, St. John’s Episcopal Church, the Salvation Army and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Canandaigua, as well as Rotary clubs in Canandaigua, Newark and Bloomfield. Literacy Volunteers of Ontario County has worked with the families to help them learn or improve their English. She also praised the willingness of area employers, such as Leonard’s Express in Farmington, which hired one of the other Ukrainians once he obtained his CDL license.
A number of fundraisers have been held to support the expenses of settling the families. A “Chasin’ the Blues” fundraiser held in February at the Crosswinds church, featuring Ukrainian singer Yuliya Pavlyak along with comedians and a jazz group, raised $13,000. A “Night for Ukraine” fundraiser last fall in the Central on Main outdoor dining space in downtown Canandaigua raised $4,500. A number of the settled family members helped with a recent chicken barbecue fundraiser at King’s Catering in Hopewell. On June 8, an “International Gala” fundraiser was held at the Central on Main with food, music and dancing.
According to Werts, Called to Care agrees to pay rent and utilities for up to six months as needed, or until families are self-sustaining and able to handle it themselves. While they were told initially that each family would amount to about $10,000 in expenses, Werts said that may be a high estimate — “they’ve been getting employment so quickly,” she said.
“Donations have come in, we have a database of perhaps 40 dedicated volunteers, churches are receptive in giving us space to meet and for making meetings,” Werts said. “The community has been very generous. Churches and Rotary clubs have been great; people that we don’t even know have been giving.”
In addition to the income from fundraisers, Werts said the organization has received some grants and other donations. Rotary District 7120, which encompasses much of the Finger Lakes region, received funds from many Ukrainian families in the district to cover three months’ rent for one of the families, said Werts, a Rotarian herself.
“I would say, in general, the support has been overwhelming,” Werts said.
Giving thanks
Oleksandr echoed Werts’ praise for the community support his family has been shown.
“They are great,” he said. “People are very good here in this area. We like Canandaigua. It’s very quiet here, and for us this is good.”
Still, it’s not home. And the family closely keeps track of whatever news they can access out of Ukraine, staying in contact with friends there as often as possible. The news is frequently grim: The United Nations has put the civilian death toll since the invasion at 8,791 as of May 7, with another 14,815 injured. Civilian areas continue to undergo deadly aerial bombings. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has been quoted as pessimistic about UN and European Union ability to broker an end to the conflict, saying both sides seem certain of victory. Russian authorities and media continue to promote a narrative that Russia is defending its interests and the well-being of ethnic Russians from a Ukraine it likens to Nazi Germany.
“It is going to end at some point. The longer it continues, the more difficult it becomes,” Anastasia said. “We see no end to the situation. We’re kind of living in the past. Every morning, we check the news about what happened in the evening; every night we check about what happened in the morning. It is kind of safer in the western part of Ukraine, but it is a full-scale invasion. We don’t know what will happen there.”
“We are hoping that everything will finish and we will be able to resume our life in Ukraine. We leave a little bit of our life in Ukraine,” Oleksandr said.