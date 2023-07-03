Weather Alert

...Heavy Rain Possible for parts of the region this afternoon... Showers and slow moving thunderstorms within a near saturated environment will present the risk for locally heavy rain this afternoon. The highest risk for significant rainfall that could cause flash flooding will be found mainly from the Genesee valley and western Southern Tier to the Eastern Lake Ontario region through late this afternoon. Basin average rainfall this afternoon will range from less than a tenth of an inch near Lake Ontario...to a third of an inch over the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes region. Localized amounts of one to two inches will be possible.