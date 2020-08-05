CANANDAIGUA — The new Lake House on Canandaigua opens the doors to its resort hotel and wellness facilities Aug. 6.
A project of the Sands family, the founders of Canandaigua Wine Co., a ribbon-cutting is set for 9:30-11 a.m. Guests will be welcomed to the hotel and wellness center, which was designed by New York City-based Studio Tack in collaboration with the family-owned design house The Brooklyn Home Co.
Guests will hear from co-developers Bill Caleo and Doug Bennett, as well as General Manager Simon Dewar.
The Sands family owned the former Inn on the Lake for many years. In 2018, they began to tear down those facilities to make way for the entirely new Lake House at the north end of Canandaigua Lake, off South Main Street.
The Lake House opened its new Sand Bar restaurant last month. This fall, the company will open the Rose Tavern restaurant and the Lake House Spa by Soveral.