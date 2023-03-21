CANANDAIGUA — The stately, three-story brick structure on North Main Street that houses Wood Library will be transformed into an 18-hole miniature golf course this Friday and Saturday.
Following a successful mini-golf fundraiser in 2022 that attracted more than 400 participants, the second year will feature putting skills on 18 holes laid out throughout the library stacks on artificial greens. In addition to the golfing fun, there will be raffles, a silent auction, a photo booth and a special food and drink “19th hole” adult gathering.
A special three-hole course for toddlers is planned too.
On Friday, there will be an adults-only “Fairway Frolic” from 5-8 p.m.; it’s open to those 21 and older. There are 18 holes of miniature golf, and appetizers and drinks at the 19th hole. The cost is $25. Registration is required.
On Saturday, there will be the family-friendly “Library Links” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature the adult and toddlers courses. The cost is $5, although children 4 and younger play for free. To facilitate speed of play, the maximum group number per hole is six. Registration is required.
Due to the need for tee times, tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance. Buy them at www.woodlibrary.org/event. The ticket link also can be accessed via cellphone by using the QR code found on various mini-golf posters and displays around Canandaigua. Click on the appropriate day to play and sign up for a specific tee time.
“This event was a wonderful success last year, so we’re hoping for another great turnout,” said Jenny Goodemote, the library’s executive director. “It’s an important fundraiser for the library, and it’s exciting to see that again this year it has generated strong support from a wide range of sponsors.”
Raffle winners do to not need to be present to win. More information on raffle items can be found on the library website. Among the items to be raffled are a two-hour, private captained cruise on Canandaigua Lake from Seager Marine; a spa experience at Mirbeau Inn and Spa in Skaneateles; and a dinner in the bidder’s home prepared by professional chef Brian Alvaro.