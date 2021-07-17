SENECA FALLS — Generations Bank announced this week that the 42nd annual American Cancer Society golf tournament raised $8,709 for the organization.
This year’s tournament was held June 16 at Seneca Falls Country Club.
“Cancer has affected so many lives in our community,” Generations President and CEO Menzo Case said. “With the support of our generous sponsors we were able to successfully raise funds to continue the fight against cancer.”
“Generations Bank has been an incredible partner in our fight against cancer for 42 years,” added Katie Kraus, senior support relationships manager for the American Cancer Society. “The funds raised through this annual tournament support life-saving research, critical patient services, and educational support programs available to anyone touched by cancer in the Finger Lakes region and beyond.
“We are deeply grateful for Generations’ commitment to the mission of American Cancer Society and are proud to partner with such a dedicated and generous corporate citizen in our local community. Together we can continue to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer.”
The date for next year’s tournament is June 15.
This year’s sponsors were Seneca Meadows Inc., Downtown Deli, BonaDent, Generations Agency, Generations Bank, August and Susan Sinicropi, Mittiga Construction, Select Eurocars, Spectrum Reach, Bonadio, ALS/Monroe Corp, Jolly Masonry, Finger Lakes 1, Barrett Marine, Beardsley Sales, DA’s Liquors, Midey, Mirras & Ricci, Jerry and Diane Macaluso, Mozaic, Phoebe’s K9 Resort, Sessler Companies, Coe-Genung Funeral Home, and Wilson Press.