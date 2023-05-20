GENEVA — Local cancer survivors and their caregivers will take the celebratory first lap at the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of the Finger Lakes, which is scheduled for 2-11 p.m. June 3 at Lakefront Park.
Anyone who has ever been diagnosed with cancer is encouraged to join the celebration, along with their caregivers. As the survivors walk, other participants will cheer them on in a demonstration of support.
Each cancer survivor receives a free commemorative T-shirt as well as other gift items on the day of event.
Relay For Life is a community event where teams and individuals come together to honor, celebrate, and raise funds — as well as awareness — in an effort to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer. Money raised will help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.
Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer. Uniting communities across the globe, the events celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change.
During Relay For Life events, members of each team take turns walking or running around a track or path. Teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event.
Starting May 20, people will notice purple ribbons flying from lampposts in downtown Geneva. Event organizers said the ribbons are meant to bring awareness of the event and remind the community of the mantra “Every Step Brings Hope.”
People who want to be part of the Relay For Life are encouraged to register soon by going to Relayforlife.org/FingerLakesNY. Or, they can call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345.
Survivors and caregivers can say they want to work the survivor lap, and a T-shirt will be mailed after they register. There is no charge to the survivor for the shirt or postage.