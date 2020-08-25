GENEVA — It was confrontational at times. It was conciliatory at times.
When it was over more than two-plus hours later, a Geneva forum bringing together police and young adults ended with a promise for more candid discussions in other parts of Ontario County.
The invitation-only event was held Monday at the National Guard Armory, although the location wasn’t disclosed beforehand — largely due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The event included about 20 people and was organized by Back the Blue, a program of the Ontario County Police Benevolent Association. It was touted as an open conversation on law enforcement, race and current events, largely in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
It lived up to the billing.
“It’s not Blacks vs. cops, but until we have this conversation, nothing will change,” said Aliyah Wright, 21, who lives in Phelps and has participated in Black Lives Matter rallies in Geneva.
Wright said her mother is white and her father African-American. He was arrested when she was 7, an event she witnessed.
“There are police officers in my family, but we have had some trauma. When my father was arrested I was in the car ... and saw him handcuffed,” she said. “I got pulled over for speeding not too long ago, and I was terrified.”
Wright, who is now in college, said there were only three African-Americans in her graduating class at Midlakes High School.
“We had to act a certain way. We had to look a certain way,” she said.
Sim Heard, a young man from Rochester now going to college in Buffalo, agreed with Wright.
“I was told do not wear hoodies in white neighborhoods. Do not have tattoos, don’t look suspicious,” he said. “These are the things I was taught.”
Monday’s event was largely patterned on similar forums in Monroe County that included Heard, members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester police and state police. Some of those officers were in Geneva.
“A few bad apples bring everybody down,” state Trooper Jason Klewicki said.
The Geneva Police Department was represented by officers Raul Arroyo and Dan Hickey. Arroyo, the department’s school resource officer, talked about an incident several years ago involving an African-American student in trouble at Geneva High.
“The principal was adamant about arresting her. People who know me know I am not big on arresting people, although if I have to do my job, I do my job,” Arroyo said. “I asked the girl does it hurt to apologize? To own up to your actions? She apologized and the principal said, ‘Don’t arrest her.’”
Arroyo, however, said he was berated during rallies shortly after Floyd was killed.
“I’ve been called a racist because I work for a predominantly white police department. I’ve been called a f---ing pig and a spic with a badge,” he said. “We are not perfect. I can have a bad day and be a jerk, but does that make me a racist? There are students I had good relationships with in school who said they didn’t want to see me in school again.”
“If we just confront each other, nothing will get solved,” Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said.
Henderson said he met Juanita Aikens, founder and president of Ontario County Social Justice, last year when she ran for Geneva City Council. Aikens also attended the forum, saying she recently had a negative interaction with a Geneva PD detective that she said was disappointing.
After a sometimes testy exchange with Arroyo, Wright said she was looking forward to talking with police at future forums.
“It’s not enough in today’s society to be a good cop,” she said. “The good cops have to check the bad ones.”